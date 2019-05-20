wrestling / News
Highlights From WWE Championship Match at Money in the Bank
– It’s still a New Day atop Smackdown, as Kofi Kingston retained the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. Kingston defeated Kevin Owens at Sunday night’s PPV to retain the title, and you can see clips and pics of the match below.
Kingston has been champion for thirty-one days and counting, having won the championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.
Is @FightOwensFight your NEXT #WWEChampion?
We're about to find out on @WWENetwork… #MITB pic.twitter.com/cJEOeDU0NT
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 20, 2019
🥞 FOR EVERYONE…#WWEChampion @TrueKofi is looking to keep the party going at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/baviLlYtm4
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
Oh, this is gonna be good.#MITB #WWEChampionship @TrueKofi @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/NTsEqhqmf0
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
KOFI TAKES FLIGHT.#WWEChampionship #MITB @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/ZXJyZBW9jT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
.@TrueKofi is RELENTLESSLY taking the fight to @FightOwensFight with the #WWEChampionship on the line at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/JJ7pwiI0IF
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
When @FightOwensFight is feeling 🐸, it's usually VERY bad for his opponent. #MITB #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/0wB11yGssC
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
BOSTON Crab on Boston's own @TrueKofi? That's just wrong.#MITB #WWEChampionship @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/lM8UJGI7e5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
🆘 HE HEARS YOU SHOUTIN'!#MITB #WWEChampionship @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/Okq0HMXUff
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
"STOP CLAPPING!" – @FightOwensFight to the @WWEUniverse #MITB #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/cVub9uheT6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
There is certainly TROUBLE in PARADISE for @FightOwensFight, because @TrueKofi is STILL your #WWEChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/2U1rCGlBVW
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
THE NEW DAY PARTY is ON as @TrueKofi and @XavierWoodsPhD celebrate at #MITB! #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/YihBW0wPGO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
