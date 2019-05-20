wrestling / News

Highlights From WWE Championship Match at Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens Kofi Kingston Money in the Bank

– It’s still a New Day atop Smackdown, as Kofi Kingston retained the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. Kingston defeated Kevin Owens at Sunday night’s PPV to retain the title, and you can see clips and pics of the match below.

Kingston has been champion for thirty-one days and counting, having won the championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Money in the Bank, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading