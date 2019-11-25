wrestling / News
The Fiend Retains WWE Universal Title at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
– Daniel Bryan faced off with The Fiend at Survivor Series, but came up short in his quest to claim the WWE Universal Championship. Bray Wyatt beat Bryan via submission in the match to retain the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Wyatt won the championship at WWE Crown Jewel and has a 24-day reign thus far. Our ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.
The 🛎 rings, and @WWEDanielBryan comes out FIRING.#SurvivorSeries #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/Pqj77eiK4w
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
IMAGINE being across the ring from this.#SurvivorSeries #UniversalTitle @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/BuSHEys8RA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
You want to beat #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt, you better throw CAUTION to the WIND!#SurvivorSeries #UniversalTitle @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/wRQqNGnpkL
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
.@WWEDanielBryan is pulling out ALL the stops as he looks to take down #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/nQNeN73uBh
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! #SurvivorSeries #UniversalTitle @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/eJf2ERGDQf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
Still #UniversalChampion. Still creepy as all hell.#SurvivorSeries @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/tnkFh5vBQ5
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
BYE! SEE YOU IN YOUR NIGHTMARES!#SurvivorSeries @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/dkADUvXl98
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
