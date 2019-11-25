wrestling / News

The Fiend Retains WWE Universal Title at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Fiend Survivor Series

– Daniel Bryan faced off with The Fiend at Survivor Series, but came up short in his quest to claim the WWE Universal Championship. Bray Wyatt beat Bryan via submission in the match to retain the championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Wyatt won the championship at WWE Crown Jewel and has a 24-day reign thus far. Our ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.

