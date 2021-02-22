Highlights From WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at Elimination Chamber

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler made it through another PPV with their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reign intact. Jax and Baszler defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at tonight’s PPV to hold onto their titles; you can see pics and video from the match below.

Jax and Baszler’s title reign, their second, now stands at 42 days. You can see our live coverage of the PPV here.