Highlights From Hardy Boys vs. Young Bucks At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Hardys Young Bucks Image Credit: AEW

The Hardy Boys faced The Young Bucks in a battle and a half at AEW Double or Nothing, with the former coming out victorious. Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated the Jacksons on Sunday’s PPV, and you can see some clips from the match below.

Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.

AEW Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

