wrestling / News
Highlights From Hardy Boys vs. Young Bucks At AEW Double Or Nothing
The Hardy Boys faced The Young Bucks in a battle and a half at AEW Double or Nothing, with the former coming out victorious. Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated the Jacksons on Sunday’s PPV, and you can see some clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
It's a Superkick Party here in Las Vegas, NV! The @youngbucks make their way to the ring! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/2FyOSQsnNZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
#TheHardys @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND are here at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! Order the PPV NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/9ICGuHyzH6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Matt Jackson @youngbucks tags in Nick! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/7WhGrYuECd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
The @youngbucks right on target! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/dP78WsaMkZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Nick Jackson of the @youngbucks wipes out #TheHardys on the floor! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/5Ax4HkMgUp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
A series of miscommunicated attacks by Nick Jackson of the @youngbucks! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/xjrYLGgHhR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Superkick Party by the @youngbucks on #TheHardys! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/qQs9cfGdf9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Swanton Bomb on the steel steps by @JEFFHARDYBRAND! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/N4HlcWNAIH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Paul Reportedly Looking For Former WWE Star For His Boxing Promotion
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid