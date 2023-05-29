Highlights From Heritage Cup Title Match At NXT Battleground

Noam Dar was able to keep his hands on the Heritage Cup, retaining the title against Dragon Lee at NXT Battleground. Dar defeated Lee in the British Rounds match on Sunday’s PPV two falls to one, getting a roll-up in the fifth round after Lash Legend came through the crowd and hit Lee with a trash can. Ora Mensah and Jakara Jackson also got involved.

Dar has been the Heritage Cup champion for 277 recognized days, winning the title on the July 7th episode of NXT UK. You can see highlights from the match below.

