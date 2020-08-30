wrestling / News
Highlights From IIconics vs. Riott Squad From WWE Payback Kickoff Show
The IIconics and the Riott Squad did battle during the kickoff show for WWE Payback on Sunday, with the reunited duo coming away victorious. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan defeated the heels on the show, with Morgan enduring some mind games from Peyton Royce and Billie Kay about whether she could trust Riott. Eventually Morgan came around and she and Riott got the win when Riott pinned Kay with the Riott Kick.
You can check out pics and video from the match below. Our ongoing live coverage of Payback is here.
Liv 2 Riott. Riott 2 Liv.#WWEPayback @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/fdW1a8UmdM
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
.@PeytonRoyceWWE & @BillieKayWWE are looking for some IICONIC payback against @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RubyRiottWWE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/Pf8PegRJof
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 30, 2020
IICONIC teamwork. 😜 #WWEPayback @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/v8pemMb9d4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 30, 2020
The #IIconics' mind games seem to be working…@YaOnlyLivvOnce looks to be conflicted about helping her tag team partner @RubyRiottWWE. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/a72UQ3NZRQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 30, 2020
The #IIconics have resorted to mind games in this matchup against The #RiottSquad. #WWEPayback @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE @RubyRiottWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/BSfzeT1e8m
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
W A T C H. H E R.#WWEPayback @YaOnlyLivvOnce @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/GiC6BSIjuq
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 30, 2020
LIVVing for this RIOTT. @RubyRiottWWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce get a much-deserved victory over The #IIconics @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/pCL0NzR74F
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
This is just the beginning for @RubyRiottWWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce! 💛🖤❤️#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/dCvZaI8pxW
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
