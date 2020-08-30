Highlights From IIconics vs. Riott Squad From WWE Payback Kickoff Show

The IIconics and the Riott Squad did battle during the kickoff show for WWE Payback on Sunday, with the reunited duo coming away victorious. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan defeated the heels on the show, with Morgan enduring some mind games from Peyton Royce and Billie Kay about whether she could trust Riott. Eventually Morgan came around and she and Riott got the win when Riott pinned Kay with the Riott Kick.

You can check out pics and video from the match below. Our ongoing live coverage of Payback is here.