wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan Contract Signing, More
April 15, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has released the highlights from this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including the Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan contract signing and more. You can see the highlight videos below which also feature Hernandez’s return to Impact, Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie and more:
