wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s Impact: Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan Contract Signing, More

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Ken Shamrock Sami Callihan

Impact has released the highlights from this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including the Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan contract signing and more. You can see the highlight videos below which also feature Hernandez’s return to Impact, Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading