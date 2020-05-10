wrestling / News
Highlights From Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro on Money in the Bank Pre-Show (Pics, Video)
Jeff Hardy made his return to in-ring competition successful on the Kickoff Show for Money in the Bank. Hardy defeated Cesaro in the first match of the event, and you can see pics and video below from the bout.
After his return was teased over the past several weeks in vignettes, Hardy appeared on Friday’s episode of Smackdown and fought with Sheamus. Cesaro is his first match since March 13th when he defeated King Corbin on an episode of Smackdown and his first PPV match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in April of last year.
Our full, live Money in the Bank coverage is here.
BACK. IN. ACTION.@JEFFHARDYBRAND is out for redemption as he gets set to take on @WWECesaro! #MITB pic.twitter.com/16ZGOEXyL8
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
.@WWECesaro is about to do some bad things.
It's time for some ACTION on #MITB Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/5fdPs3WVcs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 10, 2020
Marvel at the 💪 of the #SwissSuperman.#MITB @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/y5JnFWXnNR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020
"I'M A GENTLEMAN; I TAKE THE STEPS!"
Well done, @WWECesaro. #MITB pic.twitter.com/KO11xtllgR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020
VINTAGE @JEFFHARDYBRAND. #MITB pic.twitter.com/cOoJVss1Gl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020
It's a battle of ENDURANCE between @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @WWECesaro on the #MITB Kickoff Show! pic.twitter.com/njUq5ePdAY
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
THAT'S WHAT HE DOES. cc: @TheMarkHenry#MITB #WorldsStrongestSlam @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/5q3v613oXr
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
Hasn't missed a beat.@JEFFHARDYBRAND drops the #SwantonBomb on @WWECesaro for the VICTORY on #MITB Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/bp2BxwA6IP
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
Things are looking up for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #SmackDown after his first official win back in the ring. #MITB pic.twitter.com/IMi5NE77UW
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020
