Highlights From Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro on Money in the Bank Pre-Show (Pics, Video)

Jeff Hardy made his return to in-ring competition successful on the Kickoff Show for Money in the Bank. Hardy defeated Cesaro in the first match of the event, and you can see pics and video below from the bout.

After his return was teased over the past several weeks in vignettes, Hardy appeared on Friday’s episode of Smackdown and fought with Sheamus. Cesaro is his first match since March 13th when he defeated King Corbin on an episode of Smackdown and his first PPV match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in April of last year.

Our full, live Money in the Bank coverage is here.

.@WWECesaro is about to do some bad things. It's time for some ACTION on #MITB Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/5fdPs3WVcs — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 10, 2020