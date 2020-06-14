wrestling / News
Highlights From Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus at WWE Backlash
Jeff Hardy and Sheamus battled in a very personal match at WWE Backlash, and highlights from the bout are online. Sheamus defeated Hardy at the show after narrowly avoiding defeat a couple of times. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Sheamus and Hardy have been engaged in a feud on Smackdown centered around Hardy’s real-life substance abuse past, where Sheamus has accused Hardy of being a “junkie” and Hardy threw a jar of urine in Sheamus’ face during a contract signing in which Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a drug test.
You can check out our coverage of the PPV here.
You can't help but 𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒍 @JEFFHARDYBRAND's theme song. 👏👏👏👏👏#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/KNyCHbd99Z
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020
It doesn't get much more personal than this.@WWESheamus vs. @JEFFHARDYBRAND is UNDERWAY as #WWEBacklash continues! pic.twitter.com/DSEltzIx6X
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2020
Right in @JEFFHARDYBRAND's wheelhouse. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ZBdykhq51E
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
Might want to keep it down, @MichaelCole… #WWEBacklash @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/L8fj0FFUER
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
WHITE NOISE didn't get the job done for @WWESheamus … so what will?#WWEBacklash @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/GjvpizViGY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
😉 😏@WWESheamus senses the end is near for @JEFFHARDYBRAND… #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/gWamsk03aD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2020
