Highlights From Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus at WWE Backlash

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus battled in a very personal match at WWE Backlash, and highlights from the bout are online. Sheamus defeated Hardy at the show after narrowly avoiding defeat a couple of times. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Sheamus and Hardy have been engaged in a feud on Smackdown centered around Hardy’s real-life substance abuse past, where Sheamus has accused Hardy of being a “junkie” and Hardy threw a jar of urine in Sheamus’ face during a contract signing in which Sheamus demanded that Hardy take a drug test.

You can check out our coverage of the PPV here.