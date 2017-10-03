Various News: Highlights of Kalisto Joining 205 Live, New Being The Elite

– On last night’s episode of Raw, Kurt Angle announced that Kalisto is officially part of the cruiserweight division now. The angle is that the cruiserweight broke the clause set up by Kurt Angle when they attacked Enzo last week, and due to that, they cannot challenge for the title. Kalisto will likely challenge Enzo for the title at TLC.

– Here is the latest episode of Being the Elite, featuring the fallout of the WWE Cease & Desist order…