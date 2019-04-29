wrestling / News
Highlights From Knockout Title Match at Impact Rebellion
– Taya Valkyrie staved off a challenge by Jordynne Grace to retain the Knockouts Championship at Impact Rebellion. Valkyrie pinned Grace after just over nine minutes with the Road to Valhalla to walk away still the champion. Pics and video from the match are below. Valkyrie’s reign currently sits at 110 days, having won the title from Tessa Blanchard at Impact Wrestling Homecoming on January 6th.
Pics and video from the match is below; our full coverage of the PPV is here.
The Knockouts Champion is ready to defend her championship. #IMPACTRebellion @TheTayaValkyrie https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/z6AJKzNH69
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
Powerbomb on the apron by @JordynneGrace! #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/l8AYZkgpPy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
Draping DDT by @TheTayaValkyrie. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/HzMNuF9IuM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
Holy sh*t! #IMPACTRebellion #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/ptMldCabYN
— #WeTheNorth (@truenorthgraps) April 29, 2019
La Wera Loca @TheTayaValkyrie retiene el campeonato de Knockouts :') #IMPACTRebellion
Sigue la lucha de Sami Callihan vs Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/mC2la8nK7w
— Jeff in the BOX (@_JeffBox) April 29, 2019
Great effort from Jordynne Grace, but @TheTayaValkyrie is still the #IMPACT Knockouts champion! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/NUFLKHMOrE
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) April 29, 2019
@TheTayaValkyrie Retiene el Knockouts Champion #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/NXVcIMq3RR
— Lucha Central (@LuchaCentralCom) April 29, 2019
AND STILL IMPACT Knockouts Champion – @TheTayaValkyrie!
Jordynne Grace's undefeated run comes to an end. #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbijn9O pic.twitter.com/eeG1fekLon
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
