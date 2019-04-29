Highlights From Knockout Title Match at Impact Rebellion

– Taya Valkyrie staved off a challenge by Jordynne Grace to retain the Knockouts Championship at Impact Rebellion. Valkyrie pinned Grace after just over nine minutes with the Road to Valhalla to walk away still the champion. Pics and video from the match are below. Valkyrie’s reign currently sits at 110 days, having won the title from Tessa Blanchard at Impact Wrestling Homecoming on January 6th.

