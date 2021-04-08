wrestling / News
Highlights From Kushida vs. Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
Kushida and Pete Dunne had a hard-hitting match to open up the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and clips are online. Dunne defeated Kushida after the two traded technical moves and Dunne’s famous joint manipulation maneuvers, ending as Dunne brutalized Kushida’s hands and then hit the Bitter End for the pinfall.
You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our live coverage of the show is here.
It's supposed to hurt. #NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/l8ho9E3XlR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
The #BrusierWeight @PeteDunneYxB shows off his strength against @KUSHIDA_0904! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/gZWmGCfFZD
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
a f t e r m a t h#NXTTakeOver @KUSHIDA_0904 @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/FHOZTWAbvI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
He told you. @PeteDunneYxB is the BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER IN THE WORLD.
…and his has a win over @KUSHIDA_0904 on Night 1 of #NXXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver to prove it. pic.twitter.com/D0GpFdMcA5
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
