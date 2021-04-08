Highlights From Kushida vs. Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

Kushida and Pete Dunne had a hard-hitting match to open up the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and clips are online. Dunne defeated Kushida after the two traded technical moves and Dunne’s famous joint manipulation maneuvers, ending as Dunne brutalized Kushida’s hands and then hit the Bitter End for the pinfall.

You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our live coverage of the show is here.