Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, More

June 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jungle Boy Kenny Omega

The highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite are online, including the big Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy main event and more. You can see the highlight videos below from the show, which saw Omega retain the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy as well as Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page and more:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

