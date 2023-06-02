wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Night’s ROH TV: Athena Defends Title, More

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 6-1-23 Image Credit: ROH

ROH has released new highlight videos from last night’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the clips below including Athena defending her ROH Women’s Championship against Kiera Hogan, Zack Sabre Jr. defending the NJPW World TV Title and more:

