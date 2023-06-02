wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Night’s ROH TV: Athena Defends Title, More
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
ROH has released new highlight videos from last night’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the clips below including Athena defending her ROH Women’s Championship against Kiera Hogan, Zack Sabre Jr. defending the NJPW World TV Title and more:
