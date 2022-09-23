wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling: Contract Signing, More

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Sami Callihan Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has released the highlights of last night’s show including the Barbed Wire Massacre contract signing and more. You can see the highlights below and see our full review of the episode here.

