wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Week’s Impact Wrestling: Kazarian & Alexander Team Up, More
November 6, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released the highlight videos from last week’s show. You can see the videos below including Frankie Kazarian and Josh Alexander battling Aussie Open and more:
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Reportedly Worked WWE Crown Jewel While Ill
- Bray Wyatt Promises To Rewrite Ending To His Story, Uncle Howdy Interrupts Again (Pics, Video)
- More Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE Crown Jewel, Why MVP Isn’t There (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story