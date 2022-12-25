wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, NJPW Strong Match Online

December 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has released some highlights from last week’s show, including Sami Callihan trying to join The Design and more. You can check out the videos below:

– NJPW released the following match from Saturday’s NJPW Strong featuring Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood:

