Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, NJPW Strong Match Online
December 25, 2022
– Impact Wrestling has released some highlights from last week’s show, including Sami Callihan trying to join The Design and more. You can check out the videos below:
– NJPW released the following match from Saturday’s NJPW Strong featuring Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood:
