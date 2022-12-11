wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Week’s Impact: Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans, More

December 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Taya Valkyrie Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has released a couple of highlight videos from last week’s episode. You can see the videos below, which feature Sami Callihan vs. Kon and Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading