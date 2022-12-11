wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Week’s Impact: Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans, More
December 11, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has released a couple of highlight videos from last week’s episode. You can see the videos below, which feature Sami Callihan vs. Kon and Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans:
