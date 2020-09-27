wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Latest NJPW Strong, Orton & Nakamura vs. Owens & Zayn Full Match

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong, New Japan Strong

– NJPW has highlights from the latest episode of NJPW Strong posted online. You can see the video below, with some moments from the episode that aired on Friday:

– WWE posted the full match putting Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from Clash of Champions 2017 online:

