Various News: Highlights From Latest NJPW Strong, Orton & Nakamura vs. Owens & Zayn Full Match
September 27, 2020
– NJPW has highlights from the latest episode of NJPW Strong posted online. You can see the video below, with some moments from the episode that aired on Friday:
– WWE posted the full match putting Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from Clash of Champions 2017 online:
