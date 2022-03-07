Highlights From Leyla Hirsh vs. Kris Statlander On AEW Revolution: The Buy-In

Leyla Hirsch needed a dirty trick to do it, but she got past Kris Statlander on AEW Revolution’s The Buy-In pre-show. Hirsch defeated Statlander in the match that opened the pre-show, hitting her with a spare turnbuckle clamp while the ref’s back was turned to pick up the win. You can see a couple clips below from the match.

You can check out our live coverage for AEW Revolution here.