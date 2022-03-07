wrestling / News
Highlights From Leyla Hirsh vs. Kris Statlander On AEW Revolution: The Buy-In
Leyla Hirsch needed a dirty trick to do it, but she got past Kris Statlander on AEW Revolution’s The Buy-In pre-show. Hirsch defeated Statlander in the match that opened the pre-show, hitting her with a spare turnbuckle clamp while the ref’s back was turned to pick up the win. You can see a couple clips below from the match.
You can check out our live coverage for AEW Revolution here.
This grudge match between @legitleyla and @callmekrisstat is well underway!
Watch the #AEWRevolution Buy-In LIVE right now! ▶️ https://t.co/qXtDrWsylm pic.twitter.com/tWkY32TZRY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Neither @legitleyla nor @callmekrisstat are holding anything back in this match!
Watch the #AEWRevolution Buy-In LIVE right now! ▶️ https://t.co/qXtDrWsylm pic.twitter.com/kzsVJmJWSM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
And @legitleyla steals the win!
Watch the #AEWRevolution Buy-In LIVE right now! ▶️ https://t.co/qXtDrWsylm pic.twitter.com/knHwv3izAn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
