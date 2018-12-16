wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome, Kazuchika Okada Teases Cruise in 2019
– NJPW has posted highlights from its Road to Tokyo Dome shows over the weekend. You can see the highlight videos below:
– Kazuchika Okada teased the possibility of his holding his own cruise next year, posting a message to Twitter as you can see below. The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson replied to hint at the possibility that the Young Bucks may be involved:
OKADA CRUISE 2019 is coming soon.
— オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) December 15, 2018
Am I booked?
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 15, 2018