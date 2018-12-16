Quantcast

 

Various News: Highlights From NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome, Kazuchika Okada Teases Cruise in 2019

December 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris jericho NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome

– NJPW has posted highlights from its Road to Tokyo Dome shows over the weekend. You can see the highlight videos below:

– Kazuchika Okada teased the possibility of his holding his own cruise next year, posting a message to Twitter as you can see below. The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson replied to hint at the possibility that the Young Bucks may be involved:

