Various News: Highlights From NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome, Kazuchika Okada Teases Cruise in 2019

– NJPW has posted highlights from its Road to Tokyo Dome shows over the weekend. You can see the highlight videos below:

– Kazuchika Okada teased the possibility of his holding his own cruise next year, posting a message to Twitter as you can see below. The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson replied to hint at the possibility that the Young Bucks may be involved:

OKADA CRUISE 2019 is coming soon. — オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) December 15, 2018