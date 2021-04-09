Highlights From NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver North American Championship Match

Bronson Reed got his shot at Johnny Gargano and the NXT North American Championship at night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and the highlights are online. Gargano defeated Reed to retain his title, and you can see pics and video from the match below.

Gargano’s second title reign now stands at 118 days, having won the championship back from Leon Ruff at NXT Takeover: WarGames in December. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.