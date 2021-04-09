wrestling / News
Highlights From NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver North American Championship Match
Bronson Reed got his shot at Johnny Gargano and the NXT North American Championship at night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and the highlights are online. Gargano defeated Reed to retain his title, and you can see pics and video from the match below.
Gargano’s second title reign now stands at 118 days, having won the championship back from Leon Ruff at NXT Takeover: WarGames in December. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.
BAM! BAM! 🔥 🔥
BRONSON! BRONSON! 🔥 🔥 #NXTTakeOver @bronsonreedwwe @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/gRNj7hAMOP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
Avenge that title, @JohnnyGargano. #NXTTakeOver @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/tJPbwD5MkA
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Will the strength and determination of @bronsonreedwwe be too much for @JohnnyGargano to overcome? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/uAkEi92X86
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Something tells us @bronsonreedwwe may have the 𝙚𝙙𝙜𝙚 in this bout. #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/jbKCwphmc1
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
Despite an amazing effort from the #GauntletEliminator winner @bronsonreedwwe, it is @JohnnyGargano who walks out as your #WWENXT North American Champion! #AndStill #NXTTakeOver @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/JCgxJHiDAs
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
That's #TheWay. The #JohnnyTakeOver Way. #NXTTakeOver #AndStill @austintheory1 @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/eimQ4NlLb2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Reportedly Receiving WrestleMania Weekend Appearance Offers Outside of WWE
- Tony Khan Addresses AEW Running First House Show on Same Week as WrestleMania 37
- Edge On Importance Of John Cena To His Career, Their Memorable Feud, His Respect For Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan
- Arn Anderson On Triple H vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 32, Vince McMahon Insisting On Reigns Playing Babyface Role