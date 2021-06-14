wrestling / News
Highlights From NXT Title Fatal Five-Way at NXT Takeover: In Your House
Karrion Kross wanted all four of his challengers in one match at NXT Takeover: In Your House, and he got them. Kross retained his championship in the main event of the show, making Kyle O’Reilly pass out to his Krossjacket while O’Reilly had Adam Cole in a double kneebar. You can see pics and video from the match, which also featured Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, below.
Kross’ title reign now stands at 66 days, having won the title from Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House is here.
Entering through the door and making sure to gently close it, such a polite houseguest. @JohnnyGargano #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/GT0Gdjq7l3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
.@KORcombat has worked hard for this. Is it finally his time to become #NXTChampion? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/syMpyKruVt
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
g e a r o n p o i n t #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/ueNYPALzV1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
Welcome home, bay-bay. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/oJanyRDu9s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲. 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐲.
It's time. ⌛️ #NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/UWLhMWxhwy
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
YOU get a broken finger! And YOU get a broken finger! #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB @JohnnyGargano @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/yCvTuQYauY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2021
👋 Thanks for stopping by, @WWEKarrionKross! #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/zJ5IGSmI4F
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
#JohnnyTakeOver IN THE HOUSE! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @JohnnyGargano @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/5shXYzvgl2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
.@AdamColePro & @KORcombat, dare we say, just 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮. ♥️ #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/lhNeSjwkim
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
🌪 ➡️ 💔#NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @WWEKarrionKross @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/scjzzC5KoX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 14, 2021
This #NXTChampionship Fatal 5-Way Match is an absolute spectacle!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/YF16BPihh3
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
We want it.
We 𝙉𝙀𝙀𝘿 it. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @PeteDunneYxB @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/tNCvYyeTe4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
i n e v i t a b l e #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB @WWEKarrionKross #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/PgWboN5tbU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2021
He said you would all pay the toll, and the #NXTChampion is a man of his word.@WWEKarrionKross defeats @KORcombat @AdamColePro @JohnnyGargano & @PeteDunneYxB at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House. #AndStill #NXTChampionship @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/IIgJ9BQmWw
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
