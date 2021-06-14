Highlights From NXT Title Fatal Five-Way at NXT Takeover: In Your House

Karrion Kross wanted all four of his challengers in one match at NXT Takeover: In Your House, and he got them. Kross retained his championship in the main event of the show, making Kyle O’Reilly pass out to his Krossjacket while O’Reilly had Adam Cole in a double kneebar. You can see pics and video from the match, which also featured Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, below.

Kross’ title reign now stands at 66 days, having won the title from Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House is here.

Entering through the door and making sure to gently close it, such a polite houseguest. @JohnnyGargano #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/GT0Gdjq7l3 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021

g e a r o n p o i n t #NXTTakeOver @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/ueNYPALzV1 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021