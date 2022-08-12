wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: Championship Tournament Kicks Off

August 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trent Seven NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK, featuring the first matches in the NXT UK Championship Tournament and more. You can check out the full clips below:

