wrestling / News

Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: Eddie Dennis vs. Wild Boar, More

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 5-19-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK featuring a dog collar match between Eddie Dennis and Wild Boar, plus more. You can see the highlight clips below, and check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading