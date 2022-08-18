wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s NXT: UK Title Tournament Bouts, More
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK including the UK Championship tournament bouts and more. You can see the highlight videos below, as well as Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
