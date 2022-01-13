wrestling / News
Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK: WALTER’s Final NXT UK Match, More
January 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has released highlight videos from this week’s NXT UK including a retrospective on WALTER’s dominance of the brand and more. You can see the highlights below from the episode, and see our own Ian Hamilton’s full review here.
