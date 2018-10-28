wrestling / News
Highlights From NXT Women’s Championship Match at Evolution
– Shayna Baszler regained the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution…albeit with a little help from her friends. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw Baszler defeat Kairi Sane after an intense, hard-fought match. Baszler got the win after her fellow Four Horsewomen of MMA Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke got involved, which eventually led to Baszler making Sane pass out to the Kirifuda Clutch/
