Highlights From NXT Women’s Title Match at WWE NXT Takeover 36

Dakota Kai took her former best friend to the limit at NXT Takeover 36, but Raquel Gonzalez was still Women’s Champion once the bell rang. Gonzalez defeated Kai at Sunday’s PPV to retain her title. After the match, NXT UK’s Kay Lee Ray came out and stared down Gonzalez from the ramp.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Gonzalez has been champion for 136 days now, having won the title at night one of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver in April.

Our live coverage of NXT Takeover 36 here.