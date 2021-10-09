wrestling / News
Highlights of Big E on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff
– FOX Sports released some clips of WWE Champion Big E, who was a guest on Big Noon Kickoff from earlier today. Big E was there to preview to Penn State vs. Iowa NCAA Football game. He formerly played as a defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes:
THE CHAMP IS HERE 🙌@WWEBigE knows how to make an entrance pic.twitter.com/3lWe7E4USC
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
Alright, we're ready to run through a brick wall now 😤@WWEBigE | @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/lv3DqO0tY2
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
🗣 HAWKS BY A MILLION
We expected nothing less from @WWEBigE's game prediction for @HawkeyeFootball vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/Wj9eu3TRhN
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
"That's what Rob likes" 😂@WWEBigE | @RobStoneONFOX pic.twitter.com/X1GEvWRcZo
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
Hang it in the Louvre 💪@WWEBigE | @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/ZREnrrKcAs
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021
