Highlights of Big E on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff

– FOX Sports released some clips of WWE Champion Big E, who was a guest on Big Noon Kickoff from earlier today. Big E was there to preview to Penn State vs. Iowa NCAA Football game. He formerly played as a defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes:

THE CHAMP IS HERE 🙌@WWEBigE knows how to make an entrance pic.twitter.com/3lWe7E4USC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Alright, we're ready to run through a brick wall now 😤@WWEBigE | @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/lv3DqO0tY2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021