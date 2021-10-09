wrestling / News

Highlights of Big E on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff

October 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Big E. WWE Raw 9-27-21

FOX Sports released some clips of WWE Champion Big E, who was a guest on Big Noon Kickoff from earlier today. Big E was there to preview to Penn State vs. Iowa NCAA Football game. He formerly played as a defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes:

