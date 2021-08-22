wrestling / News

Highlights of Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre WWE Summerslam

The battle of 3MB at WWE Summerslam ended as most predicted it would, with Drew McIntyre pinning Jinder Mahal in under five minutes. He won with the Claymore and then after the match attempted to strike Shanky and Veer with his sword after the match. You can see highlights below and follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, WWE Summerslam, Joseph Lee

