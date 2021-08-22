wrestling / News
Highlights of Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)
The battle of 3MB at WWE Summerslam ended as most predicted it would, with Drew McIntyre pinning Jinder Mahal in under five minutes. He won with the Claymore and then after the match attempted to strike Shanky and Veer with his sword after the match. You can see highlights below and follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
Make way for the #ModernDayMaharajah!@JinderMahal battles @DMcIntyreWWE RIGHT NOW LIVE at #SummerSlam.
🦚 https://t.co/3FznC5RXYH
🌎 https://t.co/iP5P3N4SWW pic.twitter.com/fY4tdtb6b3
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Let's go, Angela. 🗡@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @JinderMahal streams RIGHT NOW LIVE at #SummerSlam exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/868jWQxbP0
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
😍 What a view.#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/HkCW6Wl3kE
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
You know that felt good for @DMcIntyreWWE. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/pG3S3Gnb5A
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Hoist it high.#SummerSlam @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/p5WdYsG9Yn
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
.@DMcIntyreWWE is tossing @JinderMahal all over the ring at #SummerSlam! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ckgdW9s4Pu
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
"REMEMBER THOSE CHAIR SHOTS, SHANKY!"@DMcIntyreWWE isn't messin' around tonight. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Z4zEj74G0e
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
