Highlights of FTW World Title Match at AEW Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

The FTW World title match was a late addition to tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts but Ricky Starks still managed to retain. He fought Matt Sydal in a defense of the unofficial title, and even with a hurt leg, pinned him with the Roshambo. After the match, Team Taz attacked Sydal, with Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin coming out for the save. You can follow along with our Battle of the Belts coverage here.

Starks has been champion for 179 days after beating Brian Cage for the belt at night one of Fyter Fest on July 14, 2021.