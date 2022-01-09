wrestling / News
Highlights of FTW World Title Match at AEW Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)
The FTW World title match was a late addition to tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts but Ricky Starks still managed to retain. He fought Matt Sydal in a defense of the unofficial title, and even with a hurt leg, pinned him with the Roshambo. After the match, Team Taz attacked Sydal, with Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin coming out for the save. You can follow along with our Battle of the Belts coverage here.
Starks has been champion for 179 days after beating Brian Cage for the belt at night one of Fyter Fest on July 14, 2021.
The FTW Championship is on the line!
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/zmWIURIaM3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
#RickyStarks working on the lower back of @MattSydal
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/JqKqM6lTe4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
Delayed vertical suplex
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/jEnZJX6JwG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
.@MattSydal is going all out to capture the FTW title
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/WCaf3yOgbV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
Ricky Starks kicks out!
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/Zvr7ux18Qp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
#RickyStarks retains the FTW Championship!
Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/vV5D4WQSNB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022
