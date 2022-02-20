wrestling / News
Highlights of Jay White vs. Eric Young at Impact Wrestling No Surrender
The leaders of the Bullet Club and Violent by Design went head-to-head at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV tonight. ‘Switchblade’ Jay White ended up defeating Eric Young with a Blade Runner after a back and forth match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@TheEricYoung is ready to battle @JayWhiteNZ on his own without VBD! pic.twitter.com/t7O2DyOU4s
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022
King Switch is in the IMPACT Zone!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/OMjBBSonnb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022
.@TheEricYoung is taking it to @JayWhiteNZ in this leader vs leader showdown! pic.twitter.com/suwUXdjLDh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 20, 2022
The U S of Jay tour has come
back to IMPACT! @JayWhiteNZ #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/Yakmn6Fgkh
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Leader vs leader!@JayWhiteNZ @TheEricYoung #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/DOzi4DUxsC
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
🔪 @JayWhiteNZ #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/yrJlLmztXo
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Death Valley Driver from @TheEricYoung!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/WOL5vIEFpv
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
.@TheEricYoung still has one of the best elbow drops in the biz!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/YdgQtZW1Ta
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Piledriver on the apron!@TheEricYoung #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/DPqPqDSUES
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
BLADE RUNNER!@JayWhiteNZ wins again!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/6L2g3fuYpi
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Trent ✅
Eric Young ✅
Who's next for @JayWhiteNZ? 🔪#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/Fr2neJnqmV
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
