wrestling / News

Highlights of Jay White vs. Eric Young at Impact Wrestling No Surrender

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The leaders of the Bullet Club and Violent by Design went head-to-head at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV tonight. ‘Switchblade’ Jay White ended up defeating Eric Young with a Blade Runner after a back and forth match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact No Surrender, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading