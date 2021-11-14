wrestling / News
Highlights of PAC & Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black & Andrade el Idolo at AEW Full Gear
The unlikely duo of PAC and Cody Rhodes managed to get a win at AEW Full Gear against Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo. PAC scored the pinfall over Andrade to get the win after some miscommunication and Cody getting knocked out halfway through. After the match, FTR helped Black and Andrade attack Rhodes and PAC. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@malakaiblxck bids you welcome to the #HouseOfBlack. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/q62WLEEZrn
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@CodyRhodes nails the powerslam! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/VgH4wTviY4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
LIGHTS. OUT. @malakaiblxck #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/6tNKW4mT58
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Moonsault from @BASTARDPAC! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/4z6CuPYTQ1
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Spectacular @AndradeElIdolo! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/6E57iPa2Ct
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@AndradeElIdolo is on fire! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/92reoPuMyy
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@AndradeElIdolo has completely taken over! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/82CFKrp1DL
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@CodyRhodes pulling out all the stops! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/spHxnEXdvh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@BASTARDPAC going 450! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/A4b3R540d9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@malakaiblxck has Pac reeling! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/S33103sxdx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@BASTARDPAC RULES. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/MHAVsLR3ay
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on Vince McMahon Being High on Him at the Time of His WWE Release
- Tony Khan Teases Other Members of NJPW’s Chaos Coming to AEW After Rampage
- WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses
- Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Survivor Series