wrestling / News

Highlights of PAC & Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black & Andrade el Idolo at AEW Full Gear

November 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear

The unlikely duo of PAC and Cody Rhodes managed to get a win at AEW Full Gear against Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo. PAC scored the pinfall over Andrade to get the win after some miscommunication and Cody getting knocked out halfway through. After the match, FTR helped Black and Andrade attack Rhodes and PAC. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading