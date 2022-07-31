wrestling / News

Highlights of Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin at WWE Summerslam (Clips)

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Pat McAfee Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee picked up another win at another major WWE event, as he managed to defeat Happy Corbin at Summerslam tonight. McAfee hit a variety of moves, including a Swanton to the outside, but it was a low blow and a sunset flip that got the win.

McAfee is currently 2-3 in WWE, with wins over Corbin and Theory, but losses to Adam Cole, The Undisputed Era and Vince McMahon.

