Highlights of Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin at WWE Summerslam (Clips)

Pat McAfee picked up another win at another major WWE event, as he managed to defeat Happy Corbin at Summerslam tonight. McAfee hit a variety of moves, including a Swanton to the outside, but it was a low blow and a sunset flip that got the win.

McAfee is currently 2-3 in WWE, with wins over Corbin and Theory, but losses to Adam Cole, The Undisputed Era and Vince McMahon.

