wrestling / News
Highlights of Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin at WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Pat McAfee picked up another win at another major WWE event, as he managed to defeat Happy Corbin at Summerslam tonight. McAfee hit a variety of moves, including a Swanton to the outside, but it was a low blow and a sunset flip that got the win.
McAfee is currently 2-3 in WWE, with wins over Corbin and Theory, but losses to Adam Cole, The Undisputed Era and Vince McMahon.
Did someone just say Bum A** Corbin?!@BaronCorbinWWE @PatMcAfeeShow #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/qYML22ZCaf
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
There is a choir chanting "BUM A** CORBIN" right now at #SummerSlam!!!
Well played, @PatMcAfeeShow! 😂 pic.twitter.com/IFTMthRPyE
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Who ya got at #SummerSlam?!@PatMcAfeeShow vs. Happy @BaronCorbinWWE @peacockTV @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/SCKY0Ljx1U
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
*bell rings*@PatMcAfeeShow #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/tNki7TOiOA
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Look at @PatMcAfeeShow go!!! 😲#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/m2NlxV0h7Y
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
.@PatMcAfeeShow with an ELECTRIC #SummerSlam entrance! pic.twitter.com/aVASDCfdGM
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Did Happy @BaronCorbinWWE just one-up @PatMcAfeeShow?!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/szo7nx9xpg
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
DEEP SIX to @PatMcAfeeShow!@BaronCorbinWWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DWOKPtguiQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
WOW. REALLY, @BaronCorbinWWE?!@MichaelCole #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/iWfGowupgj
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Ooooooh @BaronCorbinWWE, @MichaelCole is STEAMING right now!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/pAVCFkbOrL
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
HIGH FLYING MCAFEE!@PatMcAfeeShow #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7GDBd8ec8I
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
That's what you get @BaronCorbinWWE!@PatMcAfeeShow #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4KkYJ1c13G
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
You know what they say about payback!@PatMcAfeeShow #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0qz5RhlBn2
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
PAT MCAFEE wins at #SummerSlam!!!@PatMcAfeeShow @MichaelCole pic.twitter.com/XXq1licyGT
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
