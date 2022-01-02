wrestling / News
Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)
RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
RK-Bro have been RAW Tag Team Champions for 134 days after winning them from AJ Styles and Omos at Summerslam. This is their first reign.
