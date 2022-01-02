Highlights of RAW Women’s Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

Becky Lynch is still the RAW Women’s Champion after beating challenger Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta. There were several points where Morgan came close to winning the title, but Lynch blocked the ObLIVion and hit a Manhandle Slam to secure the pinfall. You can follow along with our WWE Day 1 coverage here.

Lynch has been the RAW Women’s Champion for 72 days and is in her second reign. She traded title belts with Charlotte Flair on the October 22, 2021 episode of Smackdown. Prior to that, she was the Smackdown Women’s champion for 62 days, meaning she’s been a champion every day since her return at Summerslam last year.