Highlights of Rush vs. Dragon Lee At ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)
It was brother vs. brother at ROH Death Before Dishonor, but Rush was able to defeat Dragon Lee after a sneak attack. Rush feigned injury, and when Dragon checked on his brother, Rush hit a series of strikes to pick up the win.
Accompanied by @JoseAssistant, it's @rushtoroblanco here to battle his brother in this historic match-up! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/TTUrsPWUoc
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
It's @dragonlee95 making his way to the ring! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/2ye8lQphYn
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Rush relentless in the early minutes of this battle! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/FLlR5dnneU
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Rush right on target! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/4t6KZYor7H
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
This historic battle of the brothers has turned into a hefty strike exchange between Rush and Dragon Lee! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/GNaBNm9OQV
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
😱! Rush showing no regard for the welfare of his brother! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/oEuGVAkG2R
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Is it Lights Out for Dragon Lee?! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/qgu13oeLEW
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
BRUTAL double stomp by Dragon Lee! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/wAyN8SK42M
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
Did Rush just take advantage of his own brother?! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/exmplgNTW1
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
