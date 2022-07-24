wrestling / News

Highlights of Rush vs. Dragon Lee At ROH Death Before Dishonor (Clips)

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

It was brother vs. brother at ROH Death Before Dishonor, but Rush was able to defeat Dragon Lee after a sneak attack. Rush feigned injury, and when Dragon checked on his brother, Rush hit a series of strikes to pick up the win.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading