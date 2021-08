Highlights of Seth Rollins vs. Edge at WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

It took every move in his arsenal, but Edge finally was able to put away Seth Rollins and get the win tonight at WWE Summerslam. The Rated R Superstar wasn’t able to win with a Spear, but he hit an Edgecution, a Glam Slam and even brought back the Edgecator to beat Rollins. He finally won with a crossface/sleeper combination, managing to avoid the stomp from Rollins multiple times. He even brought back the Brood entrance for the event, although sadly Gangrel was nowhere to be found. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

A #SummerSlam entrance for the ages.@EdgeRatedR is in a DARK PLACE heading into battle against @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/tbi3s5dkMs — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021