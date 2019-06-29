wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins in Tokyo, WWE EVP Gets Honored, New Promo For Extreme Rules
– WWE has released a video showing highlights from the Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Universal title match from their live event in Tokyo yesterday.
The match has been widely praised by various WWE superstars who were there to witness it.
The @WWEUniverse is buzzing about @ShinsukeN vs @WWERollins at #WWETokyo! pic.twitter.com/DAP5haeiLX
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2019
– WWE EVP and Chief Product/Technology Officer Rajah Mehta was recently honored by March of Dimes.
Congrats to Rajan Mehta, WWE EVP, Chief Product & Technology Officer, on being honored by @MarchOfDimes at the Inaugural Get S.E.T. Los Angeles event yesterday! This honored those who have shown support for March of Dimes and their fight for the health of all moms and babies. pic.twitter.com/iFyTeWkBIo
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 28, 2019
– WWE has also released a new promo for Extreme Rules on July 14.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Came Up With The Ultimate Warrior Name, Says Vince McMahon Originally Didn’t Even Want To Use The Name
- Arby’s Shares Special Sauce Portrait of Jon Moxley, Renee Young Responds
- Mick Foley Says Wrestlers Had More Freedom In Attitude Era, Thinks Wrestlers Need To Be Allowed To Fail In Modern Era
- New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In