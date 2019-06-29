wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins in Tokyo, WWE EVP Gets Honored, New Promo For Extreme Rules

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released a video showing highlights from the Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Universal title match from their live event in Tokyo yesterday.

The match has been widely praised by various WWE superstars who were there to witness it.

– WWE EVP and Chief Product/Technology Officer Rajah Mehta was recently honored by March of Dimes.

– WWE has also released a new promo for Extreme Rules on July 14.

