WWE News: Highlights of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins in Tokyo, WWE EVP Gets Honored, New Promo For Extreme Rules

– WWE has released a video showing highlights from the Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Universal title match from their live event in Tokyo yesterday.

The match has been widely praised by various WWE superstars who were there to witness it.

– WWE EVP and Chief Product/Technology Officer Rajah Mehta was recently honored by March of Dimes.

Congrats to Rajan Mehta, WWE EVP, Chief Product & Technology Officer, on being honored by @MarchOfDimes at the Inaugural Get S.E.T. Los Angeles event yesterday! This honored those who have shown support for March of Dimes and their fight for the health of all moms and babies. pic.twitter.com/iFyTeWkBIo — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 28, 2019

– WWE has also released a new promo for Extreme Rules on July 14.