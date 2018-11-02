Highlights of Smackdown Tag Team Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

The Bar defeated the New Day to retain the WWE Smackdown tag team titles at WWE Crown Jewel, when Sheamus pinned Big E. The Celtic Warrior hit a Brogue Kick after Big Show got in a KO punch behind the referee’s back.

A win for @TrueKofi at #WWECrownJewel would make him a 9-time tag team champion in his @WWE career. The only Superstars with more than 8 are @EdgeRatedR, @Christian4Peeps, The Dudley Boyz, @MATTHARDYBRAND, and @KaneWWE. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) November 2, 2018