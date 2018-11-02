Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Highlights of Smackdown Tag Team Title Match At WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Bar WWE Crown Jewel

The Bar defeated the New Day to retain the WWE Smackdown tag team titles at WWE Crown Jewel, when Sheamus pinned Big E. The Celtic Warrior hit a Brogue Kick after Big Show got in a KO punch behind the referee’s back.

article topics :

WWE Crown Jewel, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading