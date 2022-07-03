Highlights of Smackdown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)

The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating the Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank. It was a back and forth match full of multiple near falls, but the Usos managed to land the 1D on Montez Ford to secure the win. However, there was some controversy as Tez’s shoulder was off the mat before the three count.

The Usos have been Smackdown tag team champions for 348 days and Undisputed Champions for 44 days.

