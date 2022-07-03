wrestling / News
Highlights of Smackdown Tag Team Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)
The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating the Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank. It was a back and forth match full of multiple near falls, but the Usos managed to land the 1D on Montez Ford to secure the win. However, there was some controversy as Tez’s shoulder was off the mat before the three count.
The Usos have been Smackdown tag team champions for 348 days and Undisputed Champions for 44 days.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
TAG TEAM TITLE TIME AT #MITB!@WWEUsos have arrived. pic.twitter.com/gTQ7w6dymV
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
.@PatMcAfeeShow is an entire mood.#MITB pic.twitter.com/qR9K2You0p
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
STREET PROFITS SEASON!@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #MITB pic.twitter.com/mgXsaqEvZO
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
.@MontezFordWWE taunting @WWEUsos like…#MITB pic.twitter.com/8SRB2Ia74G
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
This is a post.@WWEUsos #MITB pic.twitter.com/v0T48tKYwi
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@WWEUsos #MITB pic.twitter.com/kU8r43fiD7
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
🗣 @WWERomanReigns@WWEUsos #MITB pic.twitter.com/jjqKnwbESt
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
your newest meme.@WWEUsos #MITB pic.twitter.com/dG2LerJta5
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
.@WWEUsos felt that. PERIOD.#MITB pic.twitter.com/ZPjBPNA82y
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Here come The #StreetProfits!@AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/ZUFJe8tjmv
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
GRAND!!!@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #MITB pic.twitter.com/1woDFadrqa
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
INSANITY!!!@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #MITB pic.twitter.com/cexNOA2ZSW
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Same, @AngeloDawkins. SAME.#MITB pic.twitter.com/brGpborNGS
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
THIS IS AWE-SOME!!! 👏👏 👏👏👏#MITB pic.twitter.com/NMpKUeCl6b
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@MontezFordWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/md6cVNw0XH
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
FEELIN' FROGGY!@MontezFordWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/yhTDyF4EDQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
WHAT. A. MATCH.@WWEUsos #MITB pic.twitter.com/lBaCkdeWsT
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
👀🤔@MontezFordWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/aacVyEjtWm
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏@WWEUsos @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #MITB pic.twitter.com/j83JR1jIWU
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
The ONES are MONEY!@WWEUsos retain against the #StreetProfits in a show-stealing encounter at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/WDj9PlE35f
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
