Highlights of Steel Cage Match at AEW Full Gear (Clips)
Two former friends collided at AEW Full Gear, with Jungle Boy defeating Luchasaurus inside of a steel cage. At one point, Christian Cage got involved and opened the cage door, before security took him to the back. This allowed Luchasaurus to bring weapons into the ring, and the match continued. It ended when a bloody Jungle Boy hit an elbow drop off the top of the cage through a table, before putting the dinosaur in the snare trap to win.
