Highlights of The Miz vs. Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam (Clips)

The battle of the former tag team partners concluded at Summerslam with Logan Paul pinning The Miz with his own finisher. After a match that saw Maryse, Ciampa and AJ Styles all get involved, Paul jumped off the top rope to put Miz through the commentary table with a frog splash. After that, he avoided a weapon shot to hit the Skull Crushing Finale and win the match.

