wrestling / News
Highlights of The Miz vs. Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam (Clips)
The battle of the former tag team partners concluded at Summerslam with Logan Paul pinning The Miz with his own finisher. After a match that saw Maryse, Ciampa and AJ Styles all get involved, Paul jumped off the top rope to put Miz through the commentary table with a frog splash. After that, he avoided a weapon shot to hit the Skull Crushing Finale and win the match.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
.@mikethemiz, @MaryseMizanin & @NXTCiampa are HERE at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/2rvWFlMgx5
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Oh, @mikethemiz……#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/KCIzIp4KrM
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
.@LoganPaul is #SummerSlam ready! pic.twitter.com/mdwTd3qeNU
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
That attire tho.@mikethemiz #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/r57DSqQjZf
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Is @mikethemiz starting off too cocky at #SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/1jPkd8etaH
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
👊👊 @LoganPaul#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/GGDxKBb2Co
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
AIR LOGAN@LoganPaul #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/MWXUqbBPNi
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
👀 @LoganPaul#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4aMbbyyCYQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
SENSATIONAL LOGAN!@LoganPaul #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/rRQAbybgNL
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Looks like @LoganPaul has an ally in @AJStylesOrg at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/iVLAqHi2aN
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
PHENOMENAL FOREARM BY LOGAN PAUL!!!@LoganPaul @AJStylesOrg #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Ft5hmoRvdI
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@LoganPaul#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PJnPNCCMaN
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
.@NXTCiampa didn’t want to leave after getting ejected so @AJStylesOrg took things into his own hands. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/RU5Q46oJiM
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
LOGAN PAUL is victorious at #SummerSlam!@LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/OQyLo6ur1p
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
ARE YOU KIDDING ME @LoganPaul?!?!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/qOOrRMTffg
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
