wrestling / News

Highlights of The Miz vs. Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam (Clips)

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE

The battle of the former tag team partners concluded at Summerslam with Logan Paul pinning The Miz with his own finisher. After a match that saw Maryse, Ciampa and AJ Styles all get involved, Paul jumped off the top rope to put Miz through the commentary table with a frog splash. After that, he avoided a weapon shot to hit the Skull Crushing Finale and win the match.

You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading