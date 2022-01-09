wrestling / News
Highlights of X Division Title Match At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)
The X division title was on the line tonight at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, with champion Trey Miguel managing to retain. He defeated Steve Maclin and as a result, Maclin can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion. Miguel has been champion since Bound for Glory on October 23, 2021, when he defeated Maclin and El Phantasmo in a tournament final. He’s been champion for 78 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.
It's the first title match of the night!#XDivision Championship is on the line and here comes @SteveMaclin#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/95UpNorGCQ
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Here comes the champ, @TheTreyMiguel!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/UsE7nNcZa2
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Woah! @TheTreyMiguel getting some major air!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/f0Ihk1CPCf
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Will @SteveMaclin finally claim the belt he's always wanted?#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/yaDf3Sb4J4
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
That had to hurt!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/hssAlNU45I
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
.@SteveMaclin going FULL FORCE on Trey!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/3Uis864Im7
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
.@TheTreyMiguel taking major risks to keep his gold!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/6c2v6B8gpj
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Trey becomes the first man to pin Steve Maclin!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/EmXYBvEZN5
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE on FOX Account Walks Back Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Royal Rumble Announcement
- Backstage Rumor on Triple H’s Reaction to This Week’s WWE NXT Releases
- Cody Rhodes On Regretting His Angle With Anthony Ogogo, What He Would’ve Changed About His Promo
- CM Punk Shares Backstage Interaction With Jade Cargill’s Daughter