Highlights of X Division Title Match At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)

The X division title was on the line tonight at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, with champion Trey Miguel managing to retain. He defeated Steve Maclin and as a result, Maclin can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion. Miguel has been champion since Bound for Glory on October 23, 2021, when he defeated Maclin and El Phantasmo in a tournament final. He’s been champion for 78 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.