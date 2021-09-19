wrestling / News
Highlights of X Division Title Match at Impact Wrestling Victory Road (Clips)
Impact Wrestling Victory Road is still ongoing and so is the X Division title reign of Josh Alexander. The champion defeated Chris Sabin after nineteen minutes to retain the title. Alexander has been champion since Rebellion on April 25, and has held the title for 147 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Victory Road here.
.@SuperChrisSabin is here to try and make it 9-time X-Division Champion. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/HaFbbDVaCL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@SuperChrisSabin is taking it to the X-Division Champion. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/wtrqhHYhew
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@Walking_Weapon shuts down @SuperChrisSabin's momentum fast. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/KTvlRgHFW5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@SuperChrisSabin PLANTS @Walking_Weapon off the apron onto the floor. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/JGw6u06f9i
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@SuperChrisSabin and @Walking_Weapon are delivering an X-Division CLASSIC. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/nVjrDbGJPT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@SuperChrisSabin and @Walking_Weapon share a post-match moment after tearing the house down. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/RL4oRQ9Gzx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Offers Contract to Women’s Wrestler During TV Tapings
- Gable Steveson On Brock Lesnar’s Role In His Decision To Sign With WWE, What Type Of Character He Wants To Play
- Several NXT Stars Reportedly Passed On Contract Extensions In 2019
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations