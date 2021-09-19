wrestling / News

Highlights of X Division Title Match at Impact Wrestling Victory Road (Clips)

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Victory Road Josh Alexander Chris Sabin

Impact Wrestling Victory Road is still ongoing and so is the X Division title reign of Josh Alexander. The champion defeated Chris Sabin after nineteen minutes to retain the title. Alexander has been champion since Rebellion on April 25, and has held the title for 147 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Victory Road here.

