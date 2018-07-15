wrestling / News
Highlights From Raw Tag Team Championship Match at Extreme Rules
– The Raw Tag Team Championships changed hands on Sunday night’s Extreme Rules PPV. You can see highlights below of the B-Team defeating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to claim the championships.
The win stops Wyatt and Hardy’s reign at seventy-nine days. They won the championships in a match against Cesaro and Sheamus at Greatest Royal Rumble after Braun Strowman and Nicholas vacated the titles. This is Bo Dallas’ first main roster championship and Curtis Axel’s third, following previous runs with the Intercontinental Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship.
#RAW #TagTeamChampions @MATTHARDYBRAND & @WWEBrayWyatt are here…
…and they're defending their titles, NEXT!#ExtremeRules starts RIGHT NOW, streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/X5h96Vcac0
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
Can you blame The #BTeam for being fired up tonight?@TheBoDallas & @RealCurtisAxel get their #RAW #TagTeamChampionship opportunity RIGHT NOW at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/p3GAaDV1dA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2018
The #DeletersOfWorlds are HERE! @WWEBrayWyatt @MATTHARDYBRAND #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/RO14pgImL3
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2018
If there's one thing that @MATTHARDYBRAND wants to do tonight, it's…
…DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/RX6470SenD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2018
With the #Raw Tag Team Championship on the line, @MATTHARDYBRAND and @WWEBrayWyatt are looking to DELETE @TheBoDallas and @RealCurtisAxel's chances at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/hZKTnf7GPI
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
The #BTeam's moves look even sweeter with the GOLD! @TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/klH01pOw0e
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
Read it and weep. #AndNew@TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zfhMt0yRK5
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2018
That moment you realize you just became a NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampion… #ExtremeRules@TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel pic.twitter.com/Bf2F5X65y9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2018