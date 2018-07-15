Highlights From Raw Tag Team Championship Match at Extreme Rules

– The Raw Tag Team Championships changed hands on Sunday night’s Extreme Rules PPV. You can see highlights below of the B-Team defeating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to claim the championships.

The win stops Wyatt and Hardy’s reign at seventy-nine days. They won the championships in a match against Cesaro and Sheamus at Greatest Royal Rumble after Braun Strowman and Nicholas vacated the titles. This is Bo Dallas’ first main roster championship and Curtis Axel’s third, following previous runs with the Intercontinental Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship.