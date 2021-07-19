Highlights From Raw Tag Team Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank

The Viking Raiders gave AJ Styles and Omos a fight at WWE Money in the Bank, but came up a bit short. Styles and Omos defeated Erik and Ivar at Sunday’s PPV, with Omos picking up the pinfall. You can see highlights from the bout below.

Styles and Omos have been champions for 100 days, having won them from the New Day at the first night of WrestleMania 37. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.