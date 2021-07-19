wrestling / News
Highlights From Raw Tag Team Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank
The Viking Raiders gave AJ Styles and Omos a fight at WWE Money in the Bank, but came up a bit short. Styles and Omos defeated Erik and Ivar at Sunday’s PPV, with Omos picking up the pinfall. You can see highlights from the bout below.
Styles and Omos have been champions for 100 days, having won them from the New Day at the first night of WrestleMania 37. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.
JOIN. THE. RAID.
The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE are set to challenge for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles RIGHT NOW LIVE at #MITB!
🦚 https://t.co/6jnWRT2SCo
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/K8keWFdZiF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021
Feast your eyes on the colossal @TheGiantOmos, Fort Worth!
He and @AJStylesOrg defend the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles against The #VikingRaiders RIGHT NOW LIVE at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/Yh6EvAxSvk
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
The #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions are wasting NO time.#MITB @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/Lrk6ZwStx7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
P
H
E
N
O
M
E
N
A
L#MITB @AJStylesOrg @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/jgXSWPZME4
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
😳😳😳
Light work for @TheGiantOmos. #MITB pic.twitter.com/G5NnWO35Ac
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
It's moves like THIS that very well could make The #VikingRaiders the next #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions! #MITB @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/cn6gym8O8Z
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
HOW?!?!#MITB @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/ef2DZUq8Vy
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
"Hard-hitting" doesn't even begin to describe this BATTLE between @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos and @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE!#MITB #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/kKoX7U9aQW
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
🤘 VIKING EXPERIENCE 🤘#MITB @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/orRsHf45sA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
There's no stopping these two.#MITB @AJStylesOrg @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/6LHYWqHP84
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
