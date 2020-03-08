wrestling / News
Highlights & Recaps From Yesterday’s XFL Games
March 8, 2020 | Posted by
Week five of the XFL’s inaugural season kicked off on Saturday, and the league has recap and highlight videos for both games. You can check out the videos below for the New York Guardians’ 30 – 12 win over the Dallas Renegades, as well as the Houston Roughnecks’ 32 – 23 win over the Seattle Dragons.
Today sees the St. Louis BattleHawks visit the DC Defenders and the Tampa Bay Vipers take on the LA Wildcats in Los Angeles.
