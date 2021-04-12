Highlights From Riddle vs. Sheamus For US Title at WrestleMania 37

Riddle and Sheamus battled it out for the United States Champion at night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, with one man bloodied by the end of the match. Sheamus pinned Riddle after Brogue Kicking him mid-springboard moonsault to win the championship, and you can see pics and video from the match below.

Riddle’s title reign ends at 49 days, having won the championship in a triple threat match from Bobby Lashley and John Morrison at Elimination Chamber. This marks Sheamus’ third title reign.

