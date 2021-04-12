wrestling / News
Highlights From Riddle vs. Sheamus For US Title at WrestleMania 37
Riddle and Sheamus battled it out for the United States Champion at night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, with one man bloodied by the end of the match. Sheamus pinned Riddle after Brogue Kicking him mid-springboard moonsault to win the championship, and you can see pics and video from the match below.
Riddle’s title reign ends at 49 days, having won the championship in a triple threat match from Bobby Lashley and John Morrison at Elimination Chamber. This marks Sheamus’ third title reign.
Our ongoing coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.
Sup, birds? 🐦 #WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/aX5Hh3Y6BV
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Brrrooooooooooo. 😨 😨 😨 😨
Sick move. #WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/5nIRfkMqwu
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
BRO is on a ROLL! 👏 👏 👏 #WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/ejiVjMCf6f
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 12, 2021
BROOOOOOO… @SuperKingOfBros is putting on a SHOW against @WWESheamus with the #USTitle on the line!
Stream #WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/MlZAhw4x3O pic.twitter.com/EV2gBbPGfU
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
The #CelticWarrior @WWESheamus is your NEW #USChampion, fella! #AndNew #WrestleMania @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/96301AzY4O
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
On top of the world, yet again. 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 #AndNew #WrestleMania @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/LGTqKz0jSC
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 12, 2021
